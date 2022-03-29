Spam text messages from your Verizon number? company wants to block

Are you receiving spam text messages that appear to be coming from your own phone number? It’s not just you.

Verizon said it is working to block the spam texts some customers say they have received from their numbers.

Several customers have complained about spam texts that say they paid a March bill offering free gifts redeemed through a mysterious link.

“Our team is actively working to stop these messages, and we have worked with US law enforcement to identify and prevent the source of this fraudulent activity,” Verizon said in a statement.

a thread Published on Verizon’s Community Forum on Sunday Shows many customers complaining about receiving spam.

Video Game Subscriptions:PlayStation Plus debuts new plans to compete with Xbox Game Pass in June

Adults 101: