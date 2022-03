No, the lesson you just learned from yourself is not the future telling you which stocks to invest in to become a millionaire. This is spam and appears to be affecting Verizon customers.

Several Verizon customers have reported spam messages in recent days, with the company formally acknowledging the issue on Tuesday. Verizon blames “bad actors” as the source of the spam text.

The company said it is actively working to block the messages and has even involved US law enforcement…