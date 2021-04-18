Spanish GP to be another F1 ‘ghost race’

The 2021 Spanish GP can be one more Method 1 ‘ghost race’.

Organisers of subsequent month’s race on the Circuit de Catalunya have introduced that it’s too unsafe amid the continuing covid disaster to permit spectators to attend.

“Below these situations, it’s not possible to find out with certainty whether or not the epidemiological state of affairs will permit a leisure of the measures, which additionally prohibit mobility on the regional degree,” a spokesman for the venue in Barcelona advised us.