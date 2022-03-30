SPD asks German football to talk about human rights

According to some German politicians, the question of human rights should not be overlooked at the time of the World Cup in Qatar.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) expects the German Football Federation (DFB) to take a stand on the human rights question in Qatar on the sidelines of this winter’s (21 November-18 December) World Cup.

,The World Cup is about to happen. I also think Germany should participate“Given, however, the Secretary General of the SPD Lars Klingbeil declared on Tuesday.”It doesn’t have to be in a vacuum.,We should also keep political, social and all related issues on the table. and that’s what i expect from dfb“, he explained to AFP’s subsidiary sports agency SID.

In the wake of criticism from NGOs defending …