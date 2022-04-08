House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from California Democrats released on Thursday.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” his spokesman, Drew Hamill, said on Twitter. “The president has been thoroughly vaccinated and enhanced, and is grateful for the strong protection provided by the vaccine.”

He added: “The president will quarantine in line with CDC guidance, and encourage everyone to get vaccinated, promoted, and tested regularly.”

