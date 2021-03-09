ENTERTAINMENT

Special Ops Season 2 March 2021: Release Date, Renewal, Cast and Trailer – Hotstar Special

Hotstar’s recently released original series Special Ops is a huge hit with the general public. One of the reasons why the series-19 outbreak epidemic has hit series across India is that people are locked at home. The first season of Special Ops was released on March 17, 2020 and since it was heavily streamed, now viewers are wondering when the second season of Special Ops will be released.

Is Special Ops Season 2 Confirmed?

At the time of writing, no updates about the show’s second season have been revealed by the producers or streaming platforms. Nevertheless, there is a very good chance that the situation will change soon.

Given that viewers liked the show, there is one thing that cannot be missed and that is that the critics have been a hit to the show. On top of that, critics are also not positive about the show and somehow the critics are right, the story was slow and boring to watch.

If Hotstar decides to continue with the second season of the special OPS, it is likely that it will be released sometime in March 2021. However, people with a deep knowledge of the entertainment industry know that anything can happen. anytime

The first season of Special Ops had eight episodes, and a similar episode is expected to be confirmed for the upcoming season if confirmed!

