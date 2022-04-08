Special Poll – Presidency: Emmanuel Macron under great pressure ahead of first round

Posted Apr 7, 2022, 4:17 pmUpdated April 8, 2022 at 7:08 am

Since 2017, the French have stated that they do not want a return match between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. By default, after looking for more options, they keep getting there. Three days before the first round of presidential elections, and after the official campaign ends on Friday evening, the outgoing presidential and RN candidates are in a strong position, according to the Opinionve-KA Partners barometer for “Les Echos” and Radio Classic. , The first is credited with 26% of voting intent and the second with 22%, when Jean-Luc Mélenchon is at 17%.

But caution is needed. An election is not an election, against a background of even greater uncertainty, as to the level of abstinence, especially in popular categories. And, for the past few weeks, two dynamics have been working in favor of the figurehead of RN and the leader of Insomys. First of all, for the loss of Eric Zemor…