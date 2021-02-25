special! Sushmita Sen launches shoot for Aira season 2!

ENTERTAINMENT

Finally it is out. Hit web-series Aarya The return of Sushmita Sen has finally confirmed that there will be season 2 for the show. There was a lot of confusion as to whether or not the show would continue and especially because it left us with a cliffener at the end of season 1. Now shooting of the web-series has started and Sushmita Sen will return to action this season, Ram Madhvani as a listener and director.

Before all this, there was a definite news story that Sushmita Sen is demanding a price hike for Season 2. This came after the show’s season 1 ended, becoming a super hit not only for Sen, but also for the streaming platform Disney / Hotstar. . This was the subject of a lot of questions as Disney + Hotstar wanted to cut costs due to various issues going on in the company.

Now it seems like work is done between the makers, Sushmita Sen And executives from streaming platforms. No official date has yet come, when the season is out, or who will appear on the show other than Sushmita Sen, or the entry of new characters, everything is now a question, but we believe things will be revealed soon. , As soon as the shooting comes on track.

Arya’s season has been an amazing season and Sushmita Sen has rightly shown the world that no one other than her can be a hero in this series. His aura matched the content of the show perfectly. Now, it will be interesting to see how season 2 begins, will it start from where the first season ended, or will viewers see something different. We will have to wait.

