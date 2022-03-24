Special.. The captain of the acting professions, Ashraf Zaki, denies the death of the artist Ahmed Halawa

The artist, Ashraf Zaki, the captain of the acting professions, denied the news that circulated during the past few hours about the death of the artist Ahmed Halawa.

In an exclusive statement to “Madam”, he confirmed that this news is false and completely untrue.

After the false news of his death spread, a number of artists mourned Ahmed Halawa, including Badria Tolba, who wrote through her account on “Facebook” ..