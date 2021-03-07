ENTERTAINMENT

Special treatment of Sarkaru Vari Pata on Mahesh Babu’s birthday

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is currently working for an upcoming film Sarkaru Vari Pata, Which is being starred by Parashurama and features Kirti Suresh in the lead role in the film. The big-budget drama Sarkara Wali Paonta has launched several important programs in Hyderabad and the UAE. And the makers have already confirmed that the film will be released on the occasion of Sankranti 2022. Sarkaru Vari Pata has been composed by Thaman and recently the music director interacted with his fans on social media and revealed that a special surprise for this is Mahesh Babu’s fans on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Some people are saying that the makers of Sarkaru Wari Pata are planning to release a special teaser on 9 August on this occasion Mahesh babu’Birthday. Let’s wait for the official announcement about this special treatment.

Sources close to the makers of Sarkaru Vari Pata revealed that Maharishi fame Sitara is making extra efforts to master the nuances of a moneylender’s language. His body language as a moneylender will be a treat for film lovers.

In Sarkaru Vari Pata, Mahesh Babu is playing the role of a moneylender and is jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus Banners.

