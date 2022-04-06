Spencer Mathews denies going back to Ireland too soon with Vogue

The couple has a luxurious home in the company Dublin.

As he awaits the number three baby arrival, Spencer Matthews has ruled out the possibility of moving to Vogue Williams’ hometown of Howth any time soon.

The celebrity couple currently live in London with their two children – Theodore and Gigi – and while Spencer has expressed his love for Howth, they shared that they are happy with their lives across the pond.

On Ireland AM, Spencer spoke to Alan Hughes and Tommy Bowe about his love for his wife’s homeland.

He added: “Who doesn’t love Ireland? And I’m not saying that because I happen to be in the studio.”

The Made In Chelsea star and entrepreneur referenced his home in Howth, and when he said he wasn’t going to rule out the possibility of moving to Ireland…