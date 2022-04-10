spfl 2022, news, score, ang postecoglu, celtic vs st johnstone, results, standings,

Ange Postekoglu’s Celtic have scaled new heights with a 7-0 win over St Johnstone, their biggest win for hoops under their Australian manager.

Celtic claimed 84 percent possession and took 23 shots at their rivals’ single attempt in a one-sided victory that took them nine points ahead of bitter rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership ladder.

And the Aussies gave another classic line after the match.

He was asked on Celtic TV about the difficulty of choosing man of the match, with the interviewer asking: “Would it have been easier to give everyone a bottle of champagne today?”

Postecoglou replied “Maybe I’ll be friends and forget the rest.”

He added: “It’s not about who scores the goals or who is the man of the match. This is a collective effort…