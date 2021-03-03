Spike Lee on 9/11: See the premise for his documentary – TMT Daily

Spike Lee’s prolific work style has been brought to the headlines this week with the announcement of his new 9/11 documentary. The legendary autobiography focuses on a real-life story in her new 9/11 documentary that will be her first role in documentary films featuring her Michael Jackson’s journey from Motown to Off the Wall And short documentaries 2 fists up Returned in 2016.

Spike has always left his city behind, and it is hard to argue that he is not the most prolific New York filmmaker alive to date; do the right thing The late 1980s put Brooklyn on the map and a tidal wave of following films showcased New York City in a way never before seen to a mainstream audience.

Spike Lee’s films have literally changed street names in New York City, and no director is better suited to truly fit the events of one of America’s harshest disasters in a 9/11 documentary focusing on NYC is.

Hollywood reporter On March 1, covering the Spike Lee 9/11 documentary announcement, more information was provided about Lee’s new film that would also examine how the COVID-19 epidemic has affected the most important city on the East Coast.

Spike’s new film is titled NYC Epicenters 9/11 → 2021ers, And we can only imagine that it will expand the capacity of New York Adapt to change and destructive conditions. The city featured this city in the 2001 9/11 attacks that have been reflected in its existence over the past year against the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Epic 9/11

If in doubt about Lee’s ability to cover the events of 9/11, one of his biggest efforts in 2002 needs to be recalled. 25th hour; Spike tells the fictional story Along with Ed Norton’s Monty Brogan in the critically acclaimed feature, but they linked the film directly to recent attacks in their city.

Fans will remember scenes of the wreckage of the Twin Towers beneath the characters’ apartments in lower Manhattan as they discuss the attack that rocked the changing New Yorkers and Americans around the world in the early 2000s.

2021 Half past

Just as the world focused on New York City in 9/11, the COVID-19 epidemic focused on one of America’s most important cities in the past year, and NYC was unnoticed, which was normal. Roop praises his reputation. .

NYC had a high number of COVID-19 cases during the start of the lockdown in the spring of 2020, one of the most densely populated cities on the East Coast.

Donald Trump (remember him?) Was cited among others, stating that New York had become a “Ghost Town” during the early months of the epidemic, and many speculated that the city was on its way.

New Yorkers only laughed at the concept, along with Lee, because one only needed open Instagram to see how the city was supporting itself through a profit for businesses, funding for restaurants and of course There were mass demonstrations across the city after George’s assassination from Floyd last summer.

Lee expressed confidence in announcing his new 9/11 documentary in his city, which would also cover the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on NYC; He said, “You will lose money by placing bets against New York, New York.” And Dat’s da truth, Ruth. “()Real people know the context here Lee’s 1989 masterpiece) Belongs to.

Lee’s new dock is said to have been abandoned sometime later this year, and features over 200 interviews to circumvent NYC’s resilience in times of disaster. The film will drop on HBO and HBO Max to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and further prove that Spike says NYC is “God’s greatest city on earth”.

