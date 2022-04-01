Spinoff: We can solve NZ’s daylight saving debacle in half an hour

This weekend, the clocks go back an hour. Photo/Getty Images, Tina Tiller, The Spinoff

America is trying to end daylight savings forever. Here’s how New Zealand can do it too.

This weekend is shaping up well. On Saturday, you’ll probably have a blast. In Auckland, the autumn weather has been spectacular. Temperatures stay in the mid-20s. You can go out for brunch, or enjoy a sunny stroll up Mount Eden. You can cool off with a delicious swim at Punch Chew Beach. It’s a blissful time of year, so get out there and enjoy it. You can do the same, because it’s all going to be ruined.

Sunday? That’s another story. Sunday is going to be a shocking day. The day after your blissful Saturday, you are going to be in a mess. Get ready for this. Stock up on Powerade. get…