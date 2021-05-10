SPK VS KHMK Live Score Dream11 Top Picks Russian Premier League 2021 Moscow Vs Khimki Playing XI







In the Russian Premier League 20220-21, we will watch Spartak Moscow (SPK) juxtaposing FC Khimki (KHMK), and no doubt that the match is going to hit you all for a six because both of the teams are having a strong lineup and all the players are seemingly too enthusiastic to play. The power pack game will take place at Otkrytie Arena, today at Monday 09:30 PM. The team that is having more possibilities to make an impression on the ground is KHMK because the team has played a total of 28 matches and gave a strong competition in all games.

The team KHMK is having 44 points in their account as they have played a total of 28 matches in which they won 13 matches, tied 5 matches, and got defeated 10 times. It is so clear that the match will make you experience another world of enthusiasm, without wasting much time let’s have a look at the mandatory stuff that will help you to make your dream team.

SPK vs KHMK

Russian Premier League

Otkrytie Arena

Monday, May 10, 2021, 09:30 PM

Spartak Moscow Playing XI (Probable): Alexander Maksimenko, Samuel Gigot, Pavel Maslov, Roman Zobnin, Ayrton Lucas, Alex Kral, Nail Umyarov, Andrey Eshchenko, Alexander Sobolev, Ezequiel Ponce, Jordan Larsson

FC Khimki Playing XI (Probable): Ilya Lantratov, Brian Idowu, Dmitri Tikhiy, Egor Danilkin, Oleksandr Filin, Kirill Bozhenov, Denis Glushakov, Filip Dagerstal, Ilya Kamyshev, Reziuan Mirzov, Pavel Mogilevets

As you all know that FC Khimki (KHMK) is holding the 8th position in the point table with having 44 points in their account by playing a total of 28 matches in which they got the victory title 13 times and got defeated in 10 games and tied 5 matches. On either side, Spartak Moscow SPK is standing in the 2nd position on the point table, having 53 points in their record by playing 28 matches in which they won 16 times, have tied 5 matches and lost 7 games.

The main thing that matters a lot to play fantasy football is the previous 5 match’s performance, so one side where Spartak Moscow SPK’s last five-match performance seems W W L L W, on the other side FC Khimki KHMK’s last five-match performance is W W L W L. In this match both of the teams are having a strong lineup and saying this won’t be bad that the match is going to be a super exciting match that will force you to scream on the game. The other thing to see is also that winning chances are probable of SPK. Let’s see who will get the victory title this time, till then stay tuned to get the complete updates and live score.