Split season 3 review: The final series of Nicola Walker’s divorce drama is all about endings, good and bad

The third and final series of The Split is about to end. It begins in the wake of the separation of Hannah (Nicola Walker) and Nathan Stern (Stephen Mangan) at the end of the previous series, with two divorce lawyers now negotiating their own separation – natural, if necessary. The conclusion for a series if there is such a thing as an amicable split is often thought aloud, if not inevitable. What quickly becomes clear is that neither are completely sure of where they stand with the other, or even where they have always stood with themselves.