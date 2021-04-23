LATEST

Splitsvilla 13 24th April 2021 Episode: Golden Opportunity Task Winner, Dome Session and Elimination Updates! – TMT

Splitsvilla X3 is again this weekend with an exhilarating episode which can function the dome session. After a lacklustre episode final week, the eighth episode of Splitsvilla 13 will function the Golden Alternative problem. The hunt to enter the Gold Villa and save themselves from the dumping zone is the highest precedence of the contestants.

As anticipated, the connections proceed to interrupt within the silver villa. Nonetheless, Samarthya discovered solace with Nikita for duties this week. Janvi and Samarthya parted methods as Dhruv and Sakshi Mallik paired up this week.

Contents hide
1 Splitsvilla 13 Golden Alternative Problem Winner
2 Splitsvilla 13 Golden Villa Updates
3 Splitsvilla 13 Elimination
4 Splitsvilla 13 Elimination Listing

Splitsvilla 13 Golden Alternative Problem Winner

Sapna Mallik challenged Samruddhi. Samruddhi selected Nikita and Samarthya as her companions. Sapna and Dhruv took the assistance of Kevin and Kat. The steamy process noticed Nikita and Kat absorbing in oil of their bikinis. Nonetheless, the actual process was about to start. Sakshi and Samruddhi set out for his or her first battle towards one another. Proper from the primary spherical, Sakshi was in clear lead.

Shivam was concentrating on Sakshi as he didn’t need Dhruv to win. Nonetheless, Sakshi and Dhruv emerged as winners of the duty.

Splitsvilla 13 Golden Villa Updates

Splitsvilla 13 Elimination

Jay and Aditi had been eradicated from the second dome session of Splitsvilla 13. Consequently, 4 contestants had been eradicated up to now.

Splitsvilla 13 Elimination Listing

  • Shweta nair
  • Azma Fallah
  • Jay Dudhane
  • Aditi
