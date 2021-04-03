ENTERTAINMENT

Splitsvilla 13 3rd April Episode Full Update: Vyomesh Koul Choose Bhumika Over Arushi – trendykendy

Avatar
By
Posted on
Splitsvilla 13 3rd March Episode Full Update: Vyomesh Koul Choose Bhumika Over Arushi - trendykendy

As we all know Splitsvilla 13 is streaming on the MTV channel. The show getting a huge response from the viewers after releasing a few episodes. Season 13 is just started and viewers have seen a lot of drama and suspense where all the contestant doing well. In the last Splitsvilla 13 3rd April 2021 episode, we have watched how Vyomesh and Azma won the hug task and get the power to save themselves from the dumping one. In the latest episode, we will watch the interesting task and some nozzle between Splitsvillian.

Splitsvilla 13 3rd April 2021 Full Episode Written Update

In today’s episode of Splitsvilla 13 3rd April, we will watch, Splitsvillian receives the scroll in which both the task winner Vyomesh and Azma give a chance to go for a date with three opposite gender Splitsvilla contestant. Vyomesh will choose Nikita, Aarusi and Bhumika while on the other side Azma will choose Shivam, Gary and Jay.

Then all the selected contestants will go on a date and make their day entertaining and cool. However, the audience will have some fuss between Vyomesh and Aarushi, as Vyomesh chooses Bhumika to go ahead on Aarushi’s journey. Then, All the contestant go to a task place where show presenter Ranvijay Singha and Sunny Leone are waiting.

After this, Ranvijay announces the task to the contestant. The participants who are performing on the task is:

  • Kevin, Pallak and Kat
  • Dhruv, Janvi and Riya
  • Vyomesh, Bhumika and Avantika
  • Jay Dudhane, Aditi Rajput and Azma

After giving a fabulous performance Kevin, Pallak and Kat is the winner of the task and Dhruv, Janvi and Riya get second place. Now in the next episode, we will watch the dumping zone scenario where one of the contestants will be out from the show. Till then stay tuned with us for more latest update and news.

Also Read: Splitsvilla 13 27th March Episode Full Update: Ideal Match, Immunity Task Winner & Double Elimination!

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
547
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
528
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
509
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
509
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
506
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
497
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
471
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
468
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
449
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
443
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top