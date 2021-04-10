ENTERTAINMENT

Splitsvilla 13 Elimination: Azma Fallah and Shweta Nair is out in 10th April 2021 shocking elimination – TheNewsCrunch

Avatar
By
Posted on
Splitsvilla 13 10 April 2021 Elimination
Splitsvilla 13 10 April 2021 Elimination

In the upcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X3 we will get to see many shocking twists and turns. Because this episode is going to be the first elimination of this season. Let us tell you, in this elimination round, Shweta Nair and Azma Fallah are out and due to this, the game is going to be completely reversed. That is to say, the craziness of Splitsvilla X3 has started now. After the task last week, we are going to see a debate between Love Birds Shivam and Riya in the upcoming episode.

In the midst of this debate between Shivam and Riya, Vyomesh will be seen trying to explain some things with Kevin. Vyomesh is already known for replying to his words, he has betrayed both Bhoomika and Aarushi. Perhaps because of this dot, Kevin and his friends can be seen in the subsequent episodes.

The first elimination of MTV Splitsvilla X3 will be with a shock, as it is going to be double elimination. One of the winning pair of last week’s task, Kat-Kevin, Nikhil-Palak, Sam-Janvi, and Dhruv-Riya is going to get a chance to go to Oracle this week.

Vyomesh will support Aarushi leaving the role
Since Vyomesh is already in the Golden Villa, he is also going to get a chance to save a girl from dumping. Forgetting last week’s quarrel, Vyomesh saves Arushi. Because of this, there is a big fight between him and Bhumika. Many big fights will be seen in the show in this dom session.

Couples in Silver Villa will also get the benefit of protecting girls from elimination. And meanwhile, Shweta Nair and Azma will be out of the game. It will be interesting to see how they are out now.

Is Nikhil and Palak a perfect match
In addition to this entire drama, the Splitsvilleans Nikhil and Palak will try to test in front of the oracle to see if they are both perfect matches or not.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
853
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
851
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
816
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
792
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
778
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
755
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
743
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
705
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
663
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
663
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top