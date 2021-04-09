Splitsvilla X3 10th April Double Elimination This Week: Who Gets Voted Out in This Week’s Dome Session? – TheNewsCrunch

ENTERTAINMENT

Splitsvilla X3 10th April Double Elimination This Week: Who Gets Voted Out in This Week's Dome Session?

Splitsvilla X3 is filled with multiple twists in its dome session. The first elimination vote out of Splitsvilla 13 will seal the fate of two contestants in the villa. After a fiercely fought task last week, the contestants grapple with the ‘ideal match’ possibility.

Splitsvilla X3 Ideal Match

The two new silver villa couples were Samarthya and Janvi, Riya, and Dhruv. However, Kat and Kevin did not want to make the ideal match test. Pallak and Nikhil won the maximum votes for taking the ideal match test. Unfortunately for them, they did not become the ideal match.

Kat and Kevin chose Shweta Nair and Azma. However, Pallak and Nikhil chose Avantika and Azma.

Splitsvilla X3 Elimination

Shweta, Avantika, and Azma were the three girls facing elimination in the dumping zone. Two girls were eliminated this weekend. However, the twist for Nikhil sealed the fate of the dumping this week. Nikhil got the option to save one girl from the dumping zone. Pallak’s tenure in the Gold villa was over.

Nikhil took the hard decision of saving Avantika and entering the Gold villa directly from the dumping zone.

As a result, Azma Fallah and Shweta Nair were eliminated from Splitsvilla 13 this week.

Splitsvilla X3 Eliminated Contestants

