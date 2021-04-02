ENTERTAINMENT

Splitsvilla X3/ 13 Latest Episode 5 3rd April 2021: Sapna & Devashish To Enter As Wild Cards?

splitsvilla 13 3rd april episode



In the upcoming episode of MTV’s popular show, Splitsvilla X3, an unlimited dose of entertainment and fun is promised. Yes, ever since the beginning of the show, the fights and the battles have started. Such kind of argument will be shown in Saturday’s episode as well. The popular couple Arushi Chib and Vyomesh Koul will get upset with each other. Mainly, Aarushi will get hurt and will further walk off of the date where she had gone with Vyomesh. Yes, Vyomesh will get a tremendous opportunity to take two beautiful ladies on a date from the villa.

As expected, Vymoseh chose Bhoomika Vasisth and Aarsuhi Chib for the said date. Previously Vyomseh had gone with Bhoomika in front of the oracle. His decision had surely shocked many. Although, the results didn’t come out in their favour as they couldn’t become an ideal match. Aarushi and Vyomesh are pretty known for their strong bond as they become the first couple to get this strong connection in the thirteenth season.

Since in the last episode, Vyomesh Koul and Azma Fallah emerged out as the winners in the “Musical Hug Tug” Task, the former got an opportunity to go on a date with two ladies. During his date with Bhoomika and Aarushi, Vyomseh asked Aarushi to leave for some time as he wants some alone time with Bhoomika. Aarushi got hurt with his statement and immediately walked off the date. Besides this, an interesting task will also take place in the villa.

The hosts, Ranvijay Singha and Sunny Leone will explain to the contestants some tasks where the male participants will have to make sure that their performances are entertaining. Though everyone will make some effort to outshine the task, Kevin and Dhruv’s performances will surprise everyone. They will be seen stealing the entire episode as they put their shyness away and give some extremely funny performances. However, Kevin and Vyomesh will get into an argument as well.

The duo will have a clash of opinion in the latest episode of the dating reality show. Apart from the arguments and fun-filled tasks, there are speculations of two contestants entering as wild cards tonight. Yes, Roadies fame Sapna Malik and Devashish Chandiramani are expected to enter MTV Splitsvilla X3 or Season 13 soon. Since they are battling with another 4 contestants in “Wild Villa”, they have emerged as the top two final contestants so they might enter as wild cards soon. Stay tuned for more exclusive updates!

