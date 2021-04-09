LATEST

Sport honours Prince Philip, Mourinho interrupts press conference to pay respect

The Duke of Edinburgh, third left, looks on as Bobby Moore collects the 1966 World Cup

The Premier League have announced players will wear black armbands and there will be a minute’s silence before kick-off at all matches played this weekend in tribute to Prince Philip.

The Royal Family announced on Friday that the Duke of Edinburgh had passed away at the age of 99.

Getty

Getty



Jockeys and trainers stood for a minute’s silence at Aintree on Friday

AFP

AFP

In a statement on Friday, the Premier League said it was ‘deeply saddened’ to hear of his passing.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Her Majesty The Queen, The Royal Family and all those around the world mourning the loss of His Royal Highness.

“As a mark of respect, players will wear black armbands and there will be a minute’s silence before kick-off at all Premier League matches played tonight and across the weekend.”

A family affair as Princes Harry, Phillip and William watch on

The Duke was the longest-serving consort in the history of the British royal family

Tributes have flooded in across the capital

Getty

Getty

There was a two-minute’s silence held at cricket matches in England’s county championship

Getty

Getty

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s meeting with his former club Manchester United on Sunday, Mourinho interrupted his press conference to pay his respect to the Duke, saying: “I want to express my condolences to the Royal family.

“To be very honest, I have a deep, deep, deep respect for the Royal family. All my condolences. It’s not just this country sharing this feeling.

“I have the utmost respect. I feel sad for the departure of Prince Philip on a personal basis, because I have only positive feelings for the meaning of the family.

“I feel very sorry, but unfortunately this is life and we have to keep going”.

Meanwhile, Ascot, where the Duke was a regular over the years, said in a statement: “We extend our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family at this time.

“We have very happy memories of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh at Ascot where he accompanied Her Majesty The Queen on so many occasions and shared in her successes.

“One of the most memorable moments was in 2012 when His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh presented Her Majesty The Queen with the Queen’s Vase after Estimate’s victory.”

There were also two-minute silences’ at Aintree where the Grand National will take place on Saturday and county cricket games featured his Royal Highness’ image on big screens.

