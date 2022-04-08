Sporting Braga Rangers 1-0: Abel Ruiz’s strike pushes Ibrox past quarter-finals

Alan McGregor was unable to stop Abel Ruiz’s shot in his 100th European appearance for Rangers

Rangers will have to come from behind in Glasgow to reach the Europa League semi-finals after a disappointing loss in Braga.

Abel Ruiz’s effort just before the break was the difference in front of a roaring crowd.

The defending Scottish champions struggled and failed to register an attempt on goal against their highly charged hosts, who also conceded a first-half goal.

The parties meet next Thursday at Ibrox.

The winners of the tie will face either RB Leipzig or Atalanta, who drew 1–1 in the first leg in Germany in the last four.

For Rangers to make it this far, manager Giovanni van Bronkhorst says they must use “hostile and forceful” eyebrokes…