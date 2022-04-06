Sporting Crystal-Flamengo departs at 10:00 PM.

Peru’s Sporting Cristal was due to play a game against Brazil’s Flamengo in Lima at 9:30 this Tuesday was suspended. Due to political and social conflict, which forced the country’s President Pedro Castillo to impose a curfew. But that measure was rescinded by the head of state shortly after. And, despite the fact that CONMEBOL had also reported a postponement, it was rescheduled for 10:00 pm.

The initial decision was announced by the Peruvian Institute of Sports, an official body.

Flamengo props were already in place at the National Stadium, ready to house locker rooms for the players. Then he came to know about the postponement, so he started preparing to go back to the hotel, till the last reverse gear.