Sports Director Niermann: “Van Aert needs a miracle to be 100 percent fit from the start” | trip to flanders

Jumbo-Visma traces the route of the Tour of Flanders on Thursday. No Vout van Aert is in sight. Not because Van Aert already knows the course well enough, but because there are suddenly big question marks behind his participation on Sunday.

“Vout woke up this morning and wasn’t feeling well. Normally he would have joined the team today, but we decided not to,” Grisha Niermann said.

“We are in the process of finding out what it is. Corona is a possibility, but I have no idea about it at the moment.”



Big doubts on Jumbo-Visma. It remains to be seen until the team has more information, but the situation certainly does not bode well for Vout van Aert. “If something like this happens three days before the Tour, it’s definitely not ideal.”

“I can’t dare to say whether he will start early or not. There is certainly a chance that he will not start.”

If he starts, the question is will he be 100 percent. This is necessary if you…