Sports justice or more controversy?

Bar, so does ours, even though they now serve gourmet coffee. A nest of tales and anecdotes, the rendezvous for an extended gathering on Sundays, as the First Division was formerly played on the holy day. Controversy always surfaced, but the little boy from the outside now has the internet. And football cannot stop in nostalgia. Therefore, VAR, which has nothing to do with the “firefighter referee” discussed, came up with an increasingly dynamic game that would have required technical assistance to reduce the referee’s margin of error. Is.

It will premiere in Argentina this weekend. Half a dozen years after its worldwide implementation and despite being one of the world’s two major leagues…