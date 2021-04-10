LATEST

Sports world reacts to Alex Rodriguez finalizing deal to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves

Avatar
By
Posted on
Sports world reacts to Alex Rodriguez finalizing deal to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Fox Sports analyst Alex Rodriguez takes a selfie before Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Rodriguez struck out on buying the New York Mets, but the MLB legend might soon be closing in on history by becoming part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore are finalizing a deal to purchase the TImberwolves from majority owner Glen Taylor.

Rodriguez and Lore have since released a statement, announcing they will become minority stakeholders in the team. After two years of being mentored by Taylor on how to operate the NBA franchise, both men will then obtain majority ownership of the club.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, documents were signed on 30-day and the two parties will enter a 30-day negotiating window. If the deal is finalized, the plan will be implemented with the former MLB star becoming the new face of the Timberwolves organization as the succession plan begins.

The deal reportedly carries a $1.5 billion valuation, establishing a purchasing price for when the final sale could go through. In the coming weeks, both parties will negotiate additional details. If both sides agree to the purchase, Lore and Rodriguez will then seek approval from the NBA’s Board of Governors.

Timberwolves’ legend Kevin Garnett was part of an investment group with significant interest in buying the franchise. However, his long-time feud with Taylor meant that he would never have a realistic opportunity to obtain a stake in the team.

Read More: Alex Rodriguez talked to disgraced ex-Astros’ GM before New York Mets sale?

Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who have since split, were part of a group trying to buy the Mets in 2020. While the group was one of the finalists, it ultimately lost to billionaire Steve Cohen.

Sports fans react to Alex Rodriguez signing deal to buy Minnesota Timberwolves

As word of the shocking news spread, both NBA and MLB fans reacted to the stunning announcement. Unsurprisingly, many couldn’t help but wonder if Rodriguez will move the team to Seattle and questioned Taylor for not selling the team to Garnett.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
869
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
865
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
831
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
809
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
785
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
768
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
760
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
713
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
679
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
677
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top