Sporza stars for Tour of Flanders: these clowns are selected by our jury. trip to flanders

Not Vout van Aert, but Matthew van der Poela: Cycling maps are completely different in just a few weeks.

Van der Poel started his road season only two weeks ago, but after his third place on the Via Roma, a stage win at Coppi e Bartali and his win at Door to Door Vlaanderen, he was a top favorite according to our jury. has been made.

The panel – a mix of commentators, presenters and analysts (M/F) – is also mesmerized by the sudden increase. tom pidcock,

Till the last…