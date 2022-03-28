Spotted: Timothée Chalamet donates to Louis Vuitton for Oscars 2022 – STOP ONLINE

Stepping out on the Oscars 2022 red carpet, actor Timothée Chalamet donned one of the best looks of the night as he wore an all-black-everything.

Wearing a black sequin-laced blazer, cropped suit trousers, and Chelsea boots, Chalamet rocked all the get-ups from Louis Vuitton, a designer she previously wore to the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. Coming from the Louis Vuitton 2022 Spring womenswear range, the suit’s blazer was studded with dazzling and intricate lace detailing. She completed the look with no undershirt along with a set of chunky silver rings, silver necklace, which was already making it a favorite for the night.

