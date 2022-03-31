Spring snow falls in Britain as cool sunshine comes after sunshine

Parts of Britain have been covered with a blanket of springtime snow, just days after the country sank into the warm sun.

The Met Office has issued warnings for snow and ice from south England to northern Scotland on Thursday and Friday.

It comes after Britons enjoyed temperatures of up to 20C last week, with parks and beaches crowded on Saturday on the hottest day of the year so far.

Scotland saw snow for the first time on Wednesday, before it began to fall across Britain – the most in the north and east of England on Thursday.

In view of the possibility of continuing snowfall, the Meteorological Department has issued two weather warnings.

A horse in a snowy field in the village of Outlen, in Kirklees, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson / PA)

A Warning for Snow applies to eastern Scotland and the Northeast…