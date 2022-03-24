LATEST

Spring Statement 2022: What is the Household Support Fund, and what did Rishi Sunak say about it in the Spring Statement?

Posted on
Spring Statement 2022: What is the Household Support Fund, and what did Rishi Sunak say about it in the Spring Statement?
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak departs 11 Downing Street for the House of Commons to deliver his Spring Statement on 23 March. Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images.

After Rishi Sunak’s announcement of the Spring Statement in the House of Commons, one of the major announcements had to do with the Domestic Assistance Fund.

Chancellors are under increasing pressure to make changes to ease the pressure on families across the UK due to rising costs of living.

Sign up for our daily newspaper

i newspaper cut off noise

Here’s what the fund is and what changes are coming.

read more

read more

Spring Statement 2022: Rishi Sunak cuts fuel duty tax for 12 months

What is a Domestic Assistance Fund?

The Domestic Support Fund is given to enabling households in England…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top