Spring Statement 2022: What is the Household Support Fund, and what did Rishi Sunak say about it in the Spring Statement?

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak departs 11 Downing Street for the House of Commons to deliver his Spring Statement on 23 March. Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images.

After Rishi Sunak’s announcement of the Spring Statement in the House of Commons, one of the major announcements had to do with the Domestic Assistance Fund.

Chancellors are under increasing pressure to make changes to ease the pressure on families across the UK due to rising costs of living.

Sign up for our daily newspaper i newspaper cut off noise

Here’s what the fund is and what changes are coming.

read more read more Spring Statement 2022: Rishi Sunak cuts fuel duty tax for 12 months

What is a Domestic Assistance Fund?