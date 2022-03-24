Spring statement: Rishi Sunak defends announcement after criticism it fails to help the poorest | Politics News

LATEST

Spring statement: Rishi Sunak defends announcement after criticism it fails to help the poorest

Rishi Sunak defended his much-anticipated spring statement, arguing that Britain is recovering from its biggest setback in 300 years and is doing what it can.

The chancellor said he knew families were struggling with rising costs of living and that is why “I announced a tax plan that creates the biggest net reduction in personal taxes in a quarter century”.

Mr Sunak told Sky News: “I fuel tariff reduction 5 paise per litre, raising the national insurance limit, tax savings of £300 for 30 million employees, and income tax cuts for the first time.”

He said people should “judge me by my actions”, including the measures taken during the pandemic.

As Sunak looks to pocket £10bn, will he have to return with more money in the autumn?

