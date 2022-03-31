Sprint legend Usain Bolt joins Irish esports company as co-owner

Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt has joined a new Irish esports team as co-owner.

Based in Dublin, Wyld was founded two years ago by former JPMorgan investment bankers Steve Daly and David Cronin, former chairman and chief executive of American Ireland Fund and a founding shareholder of technology company Kumas. Esports involves professional computer game players competing in major tournaments.

After retiring from elite sprinting in 2017, Usain joined Wylde at a time when esports is rapidly establishing itself as a center of mainstream entertainment.

Last year he founded an academy to nurture gaming talent by hosting community tournaments, professional coaching and several bootcamps across Europe. Wylde now plans to host a Jamaican bootcamp after…