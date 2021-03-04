“Sprint race or what they are being called” – reveals the possible name of the Alpine F1 sprint race

“Sprint race or what they’re going to be called” – Renault’s successor reveals the possible name of the Alpine F1 sprint race.

Alpine Executive Director Marcin Budkowski has revealed a possible name for the proposed F1 sprint race this season. As per the proposal, the 100 km sprint race will be trialled at three locations on this season on Saturday. This will help build the grid for the main event on Sunday.

“The sprint race or whatever they’re going to be called is ‘super qualifying’, it’s really more than three days of excitement. You’re going to qualify on Friday, we’re going to race on Saturday and race again on Sunday Are going

“We are going to be a lot less prepared in qualifying. For fans, whether on the circuit or at home, it is three days of excitement. So let’s try a new format. This is a great opportunity to see if that is something we want to carry into next season. “

The F1 sprint race and the main race have different ceremonies

Stefano Dominical has confirmed the F1 sprint race and the main event race will have ‘separate’ ceremonies. This champagne-laden podium will retain the festive charm and traditional theme.

“We have to make sure that there is a difference in the prestigious celebration of the race.

“This Sunday afternoon is the iconic moment at the end of the event, it is the climax of the sports program and is to be kept apart from other moments. Therefore the most important celebration will not be Sunday afternoon and Saturday. “

