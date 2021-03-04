LATEST

“Sprint race or what they are being called” – reveals the possible name of the Alpine F1 sprint race

Posted on
Loading...

“Sprint race or what they’re going to be called” – Renault’s successor reveals the possible name of the Alpine F1 sprint race.

Alpine Executive Director Marcin Budkowski has revealed a possible name for the proposed F1 sprint race this season. As per the proposal, the 100 km sprint race will be trialled at three locations on this season on Saturday. This will help build the grid for the main event on Sunday.

“The sprint race or whatever they’re going to be called is ‘super qualifying’, it’s really more than three days of excitement. You’re going to qualify on Friday, we’re going to race on Saturday and race again on Sunday Are going

“We are going to be a lot less prepared in qualifying. For fans, whether on the circuit or at home, it is three days of excitement. So let’s try a new format. This is a great opportunity to see if that is something we want to carry into next season. “

The F1 sprint race and the main race have different ceremonies

Stefano Dominical has confirmed the F1 sprint race and the main event race will have ‘separate’ ceremonies. This champagne-laden podium will retain the festive charm and traditional theme.

“We have to make sure that there is a difference in the prestigious celebration of the race.

“This Sunday afternoon is the iconic moment at the end of the event, it is the climax of the sports program and is to be kept apart from other moments. Therefore the most important celebration will not be Sunday afternoon and Saturday. “

Read more: Ferrari to end on every podium in 2021

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
927
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
853
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
746
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
718
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
703
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
683
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });