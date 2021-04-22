LATEST

Sprint races at every GP or not at all – Boullier

French GP boss Eric Boullier thinks dash qualifying ought to happen at each race weekend in future if the 2021 trial proves profitable.

Earlier, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali mentioned the thought is definitely to make the brief Saturday race a uncommon event – like a ‘Grand Slam’ match in tennis.

“I respect the method of testing reasonably than leaping into the unknown,” Boullier, referring to the three-race trial of the format this yr, instructed France’s Auto Hebdo.

“But when we maintain it, the brand new format ought to apply at each spherical,” mentioned the Paul Ricardo official. “We function as a part of a world championship the place the foundations should be the identical.”

Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport claims that on the finish of lengthy negotiations, Domenicali has now agreed that groups will probably be compensated for the additional prices of every dash qualifying to the tune of $100,000.

The groups may even be allowed to spend $50,000 of their very own cash exterior of the funds cap, with crash injury to be billed individually as much as $200,000.

“Now the groups will at all times use this argument if one thing prices more money,” one bemused workforce boss is quoted as saying.

