Sprinternship – A Partnership Between US Soccer and Break Through Tech Chicago – U.S. Soccer

Daniela Rodriguez is an undergraduate student at the University of Illinois Chicago, majoring in computer science. With a simple output of “Hello World” from a string of code, Daniela’s passion for programming kicked off her senior year at East Leyden High School in Franklin Park, Ill. Since then, she has participated in Google’s Computer Science Summer Institute and continued to study programming at UIC.

As a Hispanic woman in computer science, Daniela takes pride in proving that anyone can pursue a career in technology, regardless of background. Ever since she discovered her passion, she has wanted to become a software engineer and contribute to projects that help increase diversity in the tech industry. With the partnership of Break Through Tech and U.S. Soccer, she seeks to continue gaining knowledge and a wonderful experience from this internship.