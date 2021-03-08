Spud Webb redefines gravity in 1986 NBA Dunk Contest

Loading...

Prepared for Dallas, Texas on February 8, 1986 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. For Anthony “Spud” Webb, it was a journey home. The Atlanta Hawks grew up in the northern center of the point guard Lone star state And flourished on the court in high school. He was longing for scholarships to Division I schools, but Spud was only 5-foot-7. His stature disrupted big events.

He chose to attend Midland Junior College. After two years of success, he attracted the attention of the state of North Carolina. He finished his college career at Raleigh and was selected in the fourth round of the 1985 NBA Draft Detroit piston. The Pistons cut the web before the season.

He gets back on the horse in an effort with the Atlanta Hawks. His hard work, determination and perseverance earned him a spot on the roster. His otherness is revealed Did not even get hurt.

Those hops dug themselves into NBA history that night at the Reunion Arena

Spud Webb’s 1986 NBA Dunk Contest

Rookie competes with Webb Roy Hinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jerome Kirsey of the Portland Trail Blazers, Paul Presse Milwaukee box, Terrence Stansbury of the Indiana Pacers, Terry Tyler of the Sacramento Kings, Gerald Wilkins of the New York Knicks and defending champion Dominic Wilkins.

Webb dodged the NBA All-Star Weekend crowd in the first round with 46, 48, and 47, including acrobatics and rim-snapping finishes. Webb advanced to the final round where Atlanta Hawks teammate Wilkins primed to defend his crown.

Height stood one foot in the middle Wilkins and Webb, Literally David and Goliath match. Webb delivered a 360-tomahawk slam. Everyone cheers. He bounced the ball from the backboard and dropped it and threw it for 50 runs. Wilkins attempted to counter the perfect score with a double clutch baseline jam. His efforts were awarded 48, and Webb officially introduced the dunk champion. She is Youngest player To win the competition.

On this date in 1986, 5-7 Spud Webb won the Slam Dunk Contest. pic.twitter.com/AwDpVN0QL7 – SLAM (@SLAMonline) 8 February 2016

Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwells on the web and Orlando magic. He helped clear the way for other sub-6-foot NBA players such as Muggy Boggs, Earl Boykins and Nate Robinson. Robinson jumped on it and paid tribute to Webb. 2006 Sting Competition.

Web’s talent attracted the attention of the entire region. The 1986 performance marked the beginning of a new chapter in the history of youth sting competition Michael JordanTwo show stop performances. Jordan completed the mesmerizing feat, but Webb defined gravity.

This post was originally published on July 11, 2020.