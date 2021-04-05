LATEST

Spurious Cough Syrup: J&K HC Upholds Compensation For Victims’ Families | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

JAMMU: Jammu & Kashmir High Court on Monday upheld the validity of an order passed by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) granting monetary compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of each kid who died after consuming spurious cough syrup.
Twelve children from poor families in Ramnagar area in Udhampur district had died in January and February 2020 after intaking spurious cough syrup.
Disposing of a writ petition, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sindhu Sharma contended that considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case, the court did not deem it proper to exercise its extraordinary discretionary jurisdiction to interfere with the orders passed by the Commission.
Jammu-based social activist Sukesh C Khajuria had filed a complaint in this regard in June 2020 before the NHRC seeking action, claiming that the tragedy had occurred due to negligence of the officials of the drug and food control department. Following a notice from NHRC, a report was submitted by the department of health and medical education stating that an investigation was carried out and 33 samples of the leftover/partially consumed cough syrup were collected and test reports indicated the presence of parabens and diethylene glycol, which may have caused the deaths.
Accordingly, an FIR was lodged under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act against the manufacturers of the cough syrup. The NHRC in September 2020 found procedural lapses on the part of the drugs department in keeping a regular vigil on the contamination and contents of medicines sold within its jurisdiction, and ordered compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of each deceased child. On this, the J&K administration, health and medical education department and the state drug controller had filed a writ petition seeking quashing of the orders.

