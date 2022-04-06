Spurs 116, Nuggets 97: What did they say after the game?

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs went to Denver and scored a big 116-97 victory over the Nuggets to secure a spot in the play-in tournament after the Lakers’ loss to the Suns.

This means the Spurs and Pelicans will meet in the NBA play-in tournament.

Devin Wassell and Keldon Johnson each had 20 points to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 18 points to the win. San Antonio was without All-Star guard DeJonte Murray who is battling an illness.

The Spurs go 34-45 and will next play the Timberwolves on the road on 7 April.