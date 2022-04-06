Spurs beat Nuggets 116-97 to earn place in play-in tournament

Denver , Devin Wassell and Keldon Johnson scored 20 points to help the San Antonio Spurs secure a spot in Tuesday night’s play-in tournament after a 116-97 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Shortly after San Antonio won, the Spurs finished at least 10th in the Western Conference when the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the playoff race with a loss in Phoenix.

Not that the Spurs were really thinking about it. Or at least coach Greg Popovich wasn’t.

“We’ve got a game on Thursday and …