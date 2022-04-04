Spurs fans sing Kelly Clarkson’s song in viral video

The Spurs topped the Trail Blazers 113-92 on Sunday night, but a San Antonio singing fan grabbed the headlines.

During the game, a Spurs fan woke up and made a passionate performance of Kelly Clarkson’s song, “Since You’ve Been Gone,” and the AT&T Center crowd devoured it.

a fan tweeted That apparently the sudden performance was “the only highlight of the Spurs season”.

The dancing fan got up from his seat and pointed at the camera, using his empty drinking cup as a microphone. She also used the man sitting next to her as a support in her dance routine, and the fan on the opposite side couldn’t stop laughing.

Jumbotron cameras caught fan singing as part of a supposedly interactive skit. Clarkson’s songs were a rage…