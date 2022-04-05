Spurs’ postseason push poses big challenge in Denver

The San Antonio Spurs made 22 consecutive playoffs under coach Greg Popovich, but have been absent since the last two seasons.

They have a chance to end that drought if they can hold on to one of the last two spots for the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. San Antonio is two games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and has four games to play for the 10th seed, and all four of its games are against winning teams.

The first challenge is Tuesday night when the Spurs (33-45) take on the Denver Nuggets (47-32).

San Antonio split the season series with the Lakers, but held a tiebreaker over them based on the superior conference record, so the magic number to win is two games. The Spurs are not focusing on Los Angeles in the final week of the season.

“As long as we just take care…