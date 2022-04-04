Spurs roar in the top four of the Premier League. Manning River Times

national-sports, epl

With north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal now neck and neck, the battle for Champions League qualification in the Premier League is intensifying. Tottenham’s superior attacking power could still prove decisive in the final leg as their 5-1 hammering of Newcastle on Sunday was suggested. Out of nowhere, Antonio Conte’s team is suddenly the highest-scoring team in the league in 2022 – with 30 goals in 13 games – when they overwhelmed Eddie Howe’s side. The win lifted Spurs to fourth place above Arsenal – the final qualification position for the Champions League – but only on goal difference. Arsenal also have two games in hand, the first being a difficult London derby at Crystal Palace on Monday. “Now I have five or six months to work and get my idea of ​​football…