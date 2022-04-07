Spurs will face the Pelicans in a 9-10 match-up of the play-in tournament

It’s been a long 24 hours for two of the NBA franchises that were written off early. The Spurs were never expected to come into the season, and the Pelicans were quickly relegated after a 3–16 start and prior no. 1st pick Zion Williamson missed the entire season with leg injuries. However, both teams have come strong since the All-Star break, and that’s thanks to both teams who won last night. lakers Having lost, they are now officially seeded 9th and 10th of the Western Conference.

With three games left, no team can catch the 8th seeded Clippers, so it remains only to determine who is ranked 9th and 10th, to gain a homecourt advantage for the 9th seeded matchup. with. The…