Spurs win in Denver and secure minitournament

DENVER (AP) – Devin Wassell and Keldon Johnson each scored 20 points as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets 116-97 on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Spurs assured their participation in the special mini-tournament that defines each conference’s final graded in the post season.

The Spurs had at least a chance to secure a 10th-seeded spot in the Western Conference when the Los Angeles Lakers collapsed later in the day, which they did.

Last season’s MVP Nikola Jokic had 41 points and 17 rebounds for the Nuggets, who had a chance to secure a post-season berth after coming out on top following a loss to Minnesota…