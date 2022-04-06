Spurter opted for flight (and it paid off): Christoph wins Scheldeprijs

Alexandre Christoph has won the 110th Scheldeprij. Christoph won after an elite group away on the last lap in the stocking legs. For the Norwegian of Intermarché-Vanti-Gobert Materio, it is already his second win at Scheldeprijs, after winning the prize in 2015. Van Poppel finished second, Wellsford third.

Traditionally, an elite group of sprinters takes place every year at the start of the Schaldeprij. The race is therefore not called the unofficial World Championship for Sprinters without reason. The top sprinters were also well represented this year. Alpesin-Fenix ​​scored an all out for Jasper Phillipsson, who won last year. But Fabio Jacobsen also won twice at Schöten and was looking forward to a third rose at the start in Terneuzen.

Anyone expecting a quiet day in the peloton was disappointed. After a good half hour the course opened for the first time. There because of the wind…