SPY x FAMILY celebrates its first episode with new scenes — Kudasai

On the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of the manga, written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, spy x familyA variety of images were shared to celebrate the airing of the first episode of the series. The first was published directly by the entire production team:

second was created by Tatsuya EndoAuthor of the original manga:

spy x family

The countdown was also done with drawings created by various artists, including one new image per day:

  • Saori Yonezawa,
spy x family
spy x family
  • ryusuke nishi,
  • Keisuke Okura (Kisuke Okura),
  • Tatsuya Murakami (Tatsuya Murakami),
  • Kazuki Shimada (Kazuki Shimada),

Wit Studio He also shared a variety of takeaways from the first episode:

artist…


