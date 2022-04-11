Square Enix officially announces Kingdom Hearts IV

subscribe to Nintendo Life Feather

During Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary Event, Square Enix Announces Fourth Entry Kingdom Hearts IV,

Looks like no platform has been announced yet and no release date. Square Enix recently released the first three games via the Cloud on the Nintendo Switch. Kingdom Hearts protagonist Sora was also added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the final DLC fighter.

You can watch the official announcement trailer at the four-minute mark in the video above. It is a combination of cinematics and gameplay. It ends with the line “In the making” so it’s still a work in progress.

