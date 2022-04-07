sreenivasan: Sreenivasan On Ventilator Support | Kochi News

Kochi: Actor and director Sreenivasan who was admitted to a private hospital in the district after he developed a heart issue on March 30, has been puton ventilator support.

Authorities at Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly, said that his condition is stable now and he is responding well to medicines.

Sreenivasan was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. The actor had three blocks in the blood vessels, the tests revealed. He later underwent a bypass surgery. After surgery he was in ICU, when his saturation levels dropped on Wednesday and was put on ventilator with minimum support. tnn

