11:19 PM, 11-Apr-2022

Hyderabad beat Gujarat by eight wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets. This is Hyderabad’s second consecutive win of the season, while Gujarat has suffered its first defeat. In the 21st match of IPL 2022, Hyderabad achieved Gujarat’s target of 163 runs by losing two wickets. Hyderabad’s…